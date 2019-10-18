Vigo County
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8 and older, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov or 812-462-3392.
• Fall foliage hike, 11 a.m., Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, Ouabache Land Conservancy, 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; information, ouabachelandconservancy.org or on Facebook.
• State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, community office hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Java Haute, 3805 Wabash Ave.
