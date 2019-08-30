Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Baby Explorer: Animals!, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Deming Park pool open, noon to 6 p.m. today and Sunday, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-0147.
