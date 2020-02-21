Parke County
• Montezuma Park Board annual All-American Chili Cook-Off, free entry and tasting, 5 to 7 p.m., Montezuma Community Center; prepare best chili for tasting, teams dress “All-American,” monetary voting for People’s Choice Best Chili and Best Decorated team, silent auction; supports parks improvements.
Vigo County
• Swope Art Museum Mardi Gras fundraiser, $40 to $93.75, 8 p.m. to midnight, Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.; MacDaddys, Stage Flight Circus Arts; information, 812-238-1676 or eleanoragatha@gmail.com; tickets, 2020swopemardigras.eventbrite.com.
