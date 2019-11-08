Clark County, Ill.
• Free breakfast for veterans, today through Monday, Pilot Travel Center, 104 W. Trefz Drive, Marshall; download Flying J app to redeem; information, pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.
Clay County
• Free breakfast for veterans, today through Monday, Pilot Travel Center, 4376 N. Indiana 59, Brazil; download Flying J app to redeem; information, pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.
• “Threads That Bind,” Union United Methodist Women quilt show, $2 admission, under age 12 free, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 780 E. County Road 600 North, Brazil; quilts and related items, antique sewing machines; baked potato bar, freewill donation; pie and coffee $1 each; baked items for sale; information, 812-241-8225.
• Cory Zion Church turkey supper, freewill offering, 4 to 8 p.m., 3476 W. County Road 300 South, Cory; carryout available.
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Hungarian Lodge rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets.
• Free breakfast for veterans, today through Monday, Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E. Margaret Ave.; download Flying J app to redeem; information, pilotflyingj.com/giving-back.
• Veterans’ appreciation event, TCC Verizon Authorized Retailer, 2339 S. Indiana 46; giveaways for veterans, apply for Honor Flight trip.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8 and older, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, community office hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., Community Room 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
• Vigo County Youth Soccer Association Victory Vine 5K and Messy Mile kids’ fun run, start at WaterTower Estates winery, 525 W. Springhill Drive; post-race party with food, games, kids’ zone, adult beverage for ages 21 and older; registration, vcysavictoryvine5k.itsyourrace.com.
• Pierson Township Volunteer Fire Department chicken noodle dinner, 4 to 730 p.m., Pierson Township Community Center, Blackhawk; $10, $5 ages 4 to 12, ages 3 and under free, $1 dessert; chicken and noodles, sides, drinks, dessert; carryout available.
