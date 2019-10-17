Parke County
• Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, today to Sunday, Montezuma; canal tours, railroad bridge shuttles, demonstrations, crullers, roast hog and bean dinner.
Vigo County
• Old Paths Quartet concert, free or love offering, 7 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; information, 812-249-4787.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
