Vigo County
• Contemporary Music Festival; “Music and the Holocaust,” 9 a.m., Room 159, Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts, 549 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; ISU faculty and friends chamber recital, Boyce Recital Hall, Landini Center; showcase concert 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., ISU; information, indstate.edu/cas/cmf.
• Downtown Haunted Haute, 6 to 8 p.m., various locations, downtown Terre Haute; Monster Mash Dance Party by 100.7 MIX FM radio, SkyGarden parking plaza, 662 Ohio St.; more than 50 booths of free family fun, trick-or-treating; information, facebook.com/DowntownTH.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Halloween book giveaway, 6 to 8 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; free book, photos in costumes; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us or 812-232-1113.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.