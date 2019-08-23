Clark County, Ill.
• Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew, free, 7 p.m. CDT, concessions 6 p.m., Linn Park Amphitheater, Martinsville; hits from Elvis Presley, Beatles, Roy Orbison, Tom Jones, Beach Boys, Elton John.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Spirit of Terre Haute miniature train, $1.50, ages 2 and under free, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday weather permitting, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; concessions open; tickets, season passes and hourly rental, 812-232-0147.
• Deming Park pool open, noon to 6 p.m. today and Sunday, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-0147.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., Community Room 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
