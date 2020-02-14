Vigo County
• Local government cracker-barrel session, 10 a.m. to noon, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; hear from county council and city council officials about important topics and issues; questions and comments; meet-and-greet; information, vigo.lib.in.us/events or 812-232-1113.
• An Evening in Paris adult prom, Ohio Building, 672 Ohio St.; hosted by Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church; registration, 812-244-3157.
• Brotherhood of Successful Scholars BOSS Ball, 8 p.m. to midnight, Dede 2 and 3, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University.
