Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Preschool Preview Days, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today to Thursday, First Friends Preschool, First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar St.; open house for people interested in preschool program for 2020-21 school year; registration packets will be available; registration 9:30 a.m. March 5; information, 812-877-2354.
• 2020 Terre Haute Walk to End Alzsheimer’s volunteer kickoff event, free, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Climbing Café, 5070 S. Seventh St.; presented by Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter; marks official start of planning for the Terre Haute walk, Sept. 26, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; light appetizers provided; information, alz.org/terrehaute.
• Tot Time: Wiggle, Wobble, Whoa!, museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Come Play with Yarn, $1, 2 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring yarn, needles or hooks; bring current project or start new one; information, 812-232-3245.
• Sycamore Sessions Union Board, 8:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
