Vigo County
• Under Construction exhibit open, $8, children of all ages, members and under age 2 free, third floor, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; on how buildings are built, careers in construction, tools on job site; information, thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• Fundraising dinner served by Lady Volunteers, $9, $5 under age 10, 4 to 7 p.m., Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, freezer slaw, homemade rolls, desserts, coffee, tea, lemonade.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
• Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock-n-Roll tribute show, $29 to $35, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; tickets, hatfieldhall.com or 812-877-8544.
