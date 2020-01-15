Clark County, Ill.
• Craftivity: Duct Tape Art, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for ages 3 to 5 and parents; featuring “Biggest Snowman Ever” by Stephen Kroll; finger plays, songs, interactive projects, reading advice, free book; registration and information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Lunch and Punch, free, noon, David Mitchell Event Center, third floor, Vigo County Historical Museum, 929 Wabash Ave.; bring lunch, punch provided; on 100th anniversary of first day of Prohibition; information, Facebook, Instagram, vchsmuseum.org or 812-235-9717.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 25 N. Third St.; opportunity to ask questions and learn about Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett’s work, informal interaction; free pie and coffee provided by Springhill Village; information and sponsors, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Memory Café, free, 2 to 4 p.m., Havlik Center, Providence Hall, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for those with early to moderate dementia and care partners to share, laugh, learn and remain socially connected; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2860 or kharich@spsmw.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Poetry Asylum poetry and prose night, write session 6 p.m., readings 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Illiana, 23 N. Sixth St.; open reading; can read five minutes of original or others’ poetry, short fiction, excerpts, creative nonfiction, memoirs; must be appropriate for all ages; coffee, tea, light refreshments available; registration, 812-236-2841.
• Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis featuring Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie, $27 to $29, $24 to $26 ISU faculty and staff, $5 ages 2 to 12, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St.; pre-event 6:30 p.m., Heritage Ballroom; information, hulmancenter.org; tickets, ticketmaster.com or 877-ISU-TIXS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.