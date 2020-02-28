Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club annual pork chop dinner, $10, $5 ages 2 to 10, under age 2 free, auction 5 p.m. CST, supper 4 to 7:30 p.m., Knowles Auction House, 1305 N. Michigan Ave., Marshall; pork chop or pork burger, baked potato, green beans, homemade dessert, drink; tickets at door.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge spring rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, “Hungarian Recipes” cookbook for $8.95; information, 812-234-5326.
• Boy Scouts of America District Pinewood Derby Race, start 8 a.m., championship races at noon, Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, 924 N.13th St.; 150 to 200 Cub Scouts participating.
