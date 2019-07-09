Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• Movies at the Library: “Dumbo” (PG), 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Providence Housing Corp. All Place, 219 N. Providence Place, West Terre Haute; featuring John Wheat, MD, Wheat Medical, Clinton; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Putnam County Hospital; reservations recommended, 812-917-4970.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
• Taizé prayer service, “Be Light,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
