Betty J. Lloyd, 90, of Terre Haute, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Springhill Village surrounded by her family. Betty was born August 2, 1929 in Marshall, IL to John Dawson and Helen Cooper Dawson. Betty was a retired homemaker and had worked at Woolco and Crossroads Café. Betty …
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Patricia Ann Myers, 81, of Terre Haute passed away November 25, 2019 in Springhill Village. She was born July 2, 1938 in Terre Haute to Bert K. Berg and Betty D. Phipps Berg. She was a homemaker, and loved her family very much. She was a past member of the Christ Lutheran…
