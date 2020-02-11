Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring Union Hospital Family Residency, presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Chik-fil-A, Terre Haute; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Black Wall Street, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dede 2 and 3,Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; presented by ISU Black Graduate Student Association.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Conversation Corner: Coming Out in the Black Community, 5 to 6 p.m., Room 421, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; workshop surrounding intersections of LGBTQ community, history, bias; information, ssilas@sycamores.indstate.edu or 812-237-4244.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.