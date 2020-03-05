Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• First Friday activities, 6 p.m., downtown Terre Haute.
• Book signing by author/historian Tim Crumrin, 6 p.m., Vigo County Historical Museum, 929 Wabash Ave.; on “Wicked Terre Haute,” exploring over a century’s span on effects of gambling, prostitution, gangsters in Terre Haute.
