Clark County, Ill.
• Martinsville Fall Festival and Clark County 4-H Barbecue, Linn Park, east of downtown Martinsville; Fall Festival Market 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., barbecue 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., activities, music; vendor reservations, 713-865-0022.
Parke County
• Mansfield Cornbread Festival, free admission, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mansfield Roller Mill, 6089 South Mill Road; information, stateparks.IN.gov/3262.htm
Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
