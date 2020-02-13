Vigo County
• Winter used book sale, price by freewill donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to Monday, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks, paperbacks, spirituality, Bibles, novels, gardening, history, children’s books, health and wellness, crafting; information, 812-535-2948 or lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
