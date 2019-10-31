Clay County
Clay County YMCA 20-year anniversary celebration featuring War Radio, $10, 6 p.m., Clay County 4-H Fairgrounds, 6650 N. Indiana 59; tickets at event; information, ymcaswv.org.
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
