Vigo County
• Mock election, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Meeting Room D, lower level, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; registration required, www.vigo.lib.in.us/events or 812-232-1113.
• Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club Oktoberfest, free admission, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; grilled brats, chicken, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel; music 5 to 11 p.m., by Jay Fox & the Bavarian Showtime Band and Joe Polach & St. Louis Express; information, terrehautegermanclub.org or painter1963@ma.rr.com.
• Proclamation of Marlena Jo Ladd Johnson-Hill day, 3 p.m., courtroom, Terre Haute Courthouse, 17 Harding Ave.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• “Little Shop of Horrors” (PG-13, musical), $21, $15 students, 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Community Theater of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; tickets, ctth.org or 812-239-9487.
