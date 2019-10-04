Vigo County
• Harvest in the Haute, first Friday event, 5 to 9 p.m., various locations, downtown Terre Haute; pumpkin truck, vendors from Terre Haute Farmers Market; information, “Downtown Terre Haute First Friday” on Facebook.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
