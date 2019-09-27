Clark County
• Annual ham and bean dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Dennison; free will offering.
Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Rosie 5K, $25 advance, $30 day of race, registration 7 a.m., race 8:30 a.m., between stadium and Student Recreation Center, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; supports ROTC Wabash Battalion; information, rosie5kfunrun.com, 812-298-6069 or faughtjj@rose-hulman.edu.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
• Hand Up: Music Benefit for Our Homeless Community, free, suggested donation $10, 1 to 7 p.m., amphitheater, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; local musicians including 7Y, D’Koustic, The Nobodies, Shane Lunsford, Don P, Juggernott; food vendors; benefits Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley; information on Facebook.
• Terre Haute Hungarian Lodge Harvest Dance, $6, $3 ages 5 to 12, free under age 5; 5 to 9 p.m., Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; dinner 5 to 8 p.m., music and dancing 6 to 9 p.m.; $7 dinner, $4 entree only; silent auction, cash bar, carryout.
