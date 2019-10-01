Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Sullivan County
• Eighth annual Sullivan County Night Out, 5 to 7 p.m., Sullivan Civic Center; includes area first responders, McGruff the Crime Fighting Dog, Sparky the Fire Dog, DJ music, games, giveaways, SWAT teams, helicopters, dive team.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• “Listen to Your Art,” $15 cash, noon to 2 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; make Thanksgiving or surprise piece; cost covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks, drinks; registration; 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free beginners’ class on Legacy Family Tree genealogy software, 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. today and weekly through Oct. 8, Haute Create, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; presented by Wabash Valley Genealogy Society; bring USB flash drive; registration, inwvgs.org or ejmcpheeters@gmail.com.
• Free tutoring, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., kindergarten to 12th grade, meeting room, Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; provided by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology students; information, 812-232-8446.
• Free Bible seminar, “What Is the Kingdom of God?,” 7 p.m., Village Quarter Clubhouse, 100 Village Drive; reservations, 812-877-2232.
• Mayoral Candidate Forum, 7 to 9 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; sponsored by League of Women Voters of Vigo County and the Tribune-Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.