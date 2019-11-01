Vermillion County
• Wabash Valley Quail Forever banquet, doors 5:30 p.m., dinner at 7, Blanford Sportsman Club, 799 Indiana 163, Clinton; games, raffles, live auction, chances to win over 12 guns.
Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Outdoor Recreation Club fundraising all-you-can-eat breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., in the club, 10625 E. Seelyville Ave.; cost, by donation.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Hungarian Lodge rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets.
• Baby Explorer: 5 Little Pumpkins, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., infant to age 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
