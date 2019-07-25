Vigo County
• Linden Leaf Books used book sale, sales by donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardback and paperback books, spirituality, Bibles, children’s books, novels, history, health, crafting; benefits Sisters of Providence; information, 812-535-2947 or ProvCenter.org.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
