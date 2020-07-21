West Union District Library’s annual ice cream social fundraiser is set for July 25 and will include a pork burger drive-through.
Pork burgers, provided and prepared by the Clark County Pork Producers, will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT or until gone. Ice cream will be available in soft serve cups.
The drive-through will be just northeast of the library building at 115 Sunoco Drive (former address of Strohm Oil Company). Vehicles can enter from Union Street and exit to Illinois 1.
The menu includes pork burgers on bun, bottled water, cookies, chips and ice cream. Many food items are being donated by Earl’s Supper club, West Union Café, and Kraemart. Soft serve ice creams cups are from the Clark County Farm Bureau.
Cost is a free will donation to benefit the library.
