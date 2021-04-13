One out of every six people, and an estimated one in four children, in west central Indiana could experience food insecurity in 2021 due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19.
That is why Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank, through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. Now in its eighth year, the campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help people struggling to put food on the table.
The campaign will run in store and online now through May 3 and provides three easy ways for customers and members to participate:
• Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
• Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.
• For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.
“Our community has faced a number of challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. In 2020, our Foodbank distributed more food than ever before, 5.7 million pounds and we saw many families who were needing assistance for the very first time,” Catholic Charities Foodbank director John Etling said.
“Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart.
The 27 participating suppliers include Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrera Candy Company, General Mills, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg’s, Keurig/Mott’s, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Materne North America, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PEPSICO, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank collaborates with more than 85 nonprofit member agencies in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana to provide emergency food assistance to more than 32,000 individuals each year. For more information, call 812-232-1447, option 3, or visit www.ccthin.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.