Walmart invites Terre Haute customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at more than 4,600 Walmart stores across the country.
In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:
Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations
Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
Giveaways
Wellness demos
These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.
For more information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit local Walmart pharmacies.
