Wabash Valley Correctional Facility announces staff promotion

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility recently announced that Stevie Christian has moved to Coordinator 6 in the Office of Investigations & Intelligence.
Christian began her career as a correctional officer with the Indiana Department of Correction at WVCF in April of 2018. Since that time she has worked a variety of posts as a relief officer on both night shift and day shift, frequently being assigned to M Housing Unit. MHU is one of the busiest housing units in the facility. Christian also worked in the Secure Confinement Unit, dealing with some of WVCF’s most difficult offenders. In addition to her experience, Stevie is certified as both a Quick Response Team member and a Field Training Officer.
Prior to her time with the IDOC Stevie held a position as an office manager for four years. The skills she gained as an office manager, along with her experience working as a correctional officer, will undoubtedly prove beneficial to her as she takes on her new role for OII.
Christian came highly recommended by her supervisors who referred to her as very dependable and organized. OII Supervisor K. McDonald stated the following, “I am glad to have Stevie join the OII Team. I am certain she will be an asset to our department.”
