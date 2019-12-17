Wabash Valley Correctional Facility announces Decker promotion

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility recently announced that Shelby Decker has been promoted to administrative assistant 4.
Decker began her career with the Indiana Department of Correction at WVCF on April 15. During her career with the IDOC she has worked as a program coordinator 6 for the Office of Investigations & Intelligence. While working for OII, Decker learned how to analyze intelligence reports, process evidence and respond to offender correspondence. Additionally, Decker was responsible for updating the tracking logs for security threat group, high risk and prison rape elimination act offenders.
In her new role as the facility’s grievance specialist and tort claims investigator, Decker will be responsible for processing offender grievances and tort claims. She has over four years of office management experience, which will be of great assistance to her as she takes on the responsibilities of her new position.
“In the short amount of time Shelby has been with the facility she has proven her willingness to learn and excel in her job duties. I am confident she will do well in her new position,” said ACA accreditation manager Thomas Wellington.
