The second annual Wabash River Run is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 27 with proceeds benefiting the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society.
The River Run is a 10.5 mile canoe and kayak race, as well as a family recreation opportunity, starting from Reeder Park in Montezuma (Montezuma Boat Ramp on the Wabash River) to the Clinton Boat Ramp. The event is an opportunity for individuals to get out and enjoy natural resources in Parke and Vermillion counties.
Life jackets and signed waivers are required. Motors and alcohol are not allowed, and minors must have a parent or guardian present; also, young participants are required to have a parent or guardian in the same boat. No more than two event entrants per canoe are allowed. Emergency services personnel and fire department river rescue crews will be present, including escort crews in boats.
Volunteers will be on hand at Reeder Park to process late registrations starting at 9 a.m. Entry is $20 per person. There will be three manned egress points from the river for individuals who are unable to finish the route. Shuttle bus service from Clinton to Montezuma will be available.
First place and second place cash prizes will be awarded for canoes and kayaks in both professional and amateur divisions. Trophies will also be awarded.
Event entrants will receive a T-shirt. Participants are asked to register in advance and include their T-shirt size. T-shirts will also be available for purchase for $15, sizes small through XL. Shirts sized from 2XL through 5XL cost $20. To ensure participants receive a T-shirt they should register in advance.
Race entrants, volunteers and sponsors are all still needed. PVCHS is a nonprofit, private organization holding a 501-c-3 exempt tax status.
Follow the Wabash River Run on Facebook. For more information, leave a message on Facebook; email WabashRiverRun@yahoo.com; or text/call 765-505-9659.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.