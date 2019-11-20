Union Hospital
Melissa Marie Blakeman and Christopher Neill Warford, boy, Oct. 27.
Kala Michelle Link, Clinton, and Justin Wayne Thomas, boy, Oct. 27.
Skylar Quinn and Shane Logan Lunsford, Brazil, girl, Oct. 28.
Emma Lucille Maxey, Sullivan, and Samuel Ezekiel Ice, girl, Oct. 28.
Samantha Michelle and Alexander Elmer Raymond, Clinton, boy, Oct. 28.
Alexis Nichole Ross, girl, Oct. 28.
Dalaney Sky and Kaleb Austin Walker, Clinton, boy, Oct. 28.
Brittney Lynne and James Daniel Hancock, Lyons, boy, Oct. 29.
Sabrei Jaymel Neace, girl, Oct. 29.
Brayln Shaye Hardey and Londen Michael Perdue, Brazil, girl, Oct. 30.
Lauren Nicole Harris, boy, Oct. 30.
Natasha Marie Kline, Brazil, and Derrick Lynn Wickware, girl, Oct. 30.
Patricia Sue and Brett Alan Ramsey, West Terre Haute, boy, Oct. 30.
Heaven Leigh Robertson and Treyveon Quinshawn Ashley, boy, Oct. 30.
Lesly Juana Rosas and Daniel Anthony Smith, girl, Oct. 30.
Celena Ann and torrence Allen Lynn, Brazil, boy, Oct. 31.
Madison Leigh and Dakota Allen Hires, boy, Nov. 1.
Sarah Jean and Christopher James Joslin, West Terre Haute, girl, Nov. 1.
Lauren Claire Keene, Jasonville, and Justin Michael Nussel, girl, Nov. 1.
Cheyenne Nicole and Shadd Aaron Revalee, girl, Nov. 1.
Toni Ranee Weir and Brad Michael Hayes, girl, Nov. 1.
