Regional Hospital
Kimberly Landrus and Ted Howard, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 1.
Bella Timberman and Byron Layne, Brazil, girl, Aug. 3.
Samantha Overton and Donald Bertagnolli, Brazil, boy, Aug. 10.
Jordan and Beau Dycus, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 18.
September Russell, Terre Haute, boy and girl, Aug. 18.
Gennie Chilton and Tyler Wagner, Farmersburg, girl, Aug. 19.
Courtney Steimel and Parker Greiner, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 21.
Cherie Frisbie and Justin Bailey, Poland, boy, Aug. 24.
Hope Duncan and William Bell, Poland, girl, Aug. 31.
Rachel Boyll and Paul Aleman, Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 31.
