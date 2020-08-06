Union Hospital
Ashley Nicole and Keith Norman Rader, Terre Haute, girl, June 28.
Olivia Mae and Chase Timothy St. John, Terre Haute, boy, June 28.
Chloe Joe Cooper, Terre Haute, and Tulsa Christianlee Snow, boy, June 29.
Cynthia Andrus Fisher and Eric David Fisher, Terre Haute, boy, June 29.
Chesley Marie and Shawn Michael Gillum, West Terre Haute, boy, June 29.
Michelle Marincel Payne and Brian Carl Payne, Terre Haute, boy, June 29.
Katie Lynn and Cody Franklin Ellshoff, Marshall, Illinois, girl, June 30.
Bethanie Ann Farrington, Terre Haute, and Brandon Cole Knezevich, boy, June 30.
Misty Marie Padgett, Terre Haute, boy, June 30.
Julia Louise Elaine Shepard, Terre Haute, girl, June 30.
Sara Ruth and Austin David Gaby, Terre Haute, girl, July 1.
Carissa Danielle and Matthew Joseph Stuckey, Brazil, boy, July 1.
Christina N. Fields, Terre Haute, boy, July 2.
Jennifer Lorraine and Tyler Alan Furnas, Terre Haute, girl, July 2.
Courtney Leigh and Blake Allen Montgomery, girl, July 2.
Christina Joann Cocozzoli Wiley and Clint Patrick Wiley, Terre Haute, girl, July 2.
Cierra Ann Boes, Terre Haute, and Jeremy Lee Johnson, girl, July 3.
Kimberly Marie and Daniel Jay Rice, Marshall, Indiana, boy, July 3.
Hallie Marie and Griffin Patrick Wells, Terre Haute, girl, July 3.
Hope Elizabeth Andrews, Terre Haute, and Nikolas Andrew Baker, girl, July 4.
Trenna Nicole Farris, Clinton, and Michael Glenn Parke, girl, July 4.
Leslie Anne and Kevin Mathew Firestone, West Terre Haute, girl, July 4.
Julia Kate and Emmanuel Joshua Lopez, Terre Haute, boy, July 4.
