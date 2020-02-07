Regional Hospital
Hope Leeann and Noah James Smith, Clinton, girl, Dec. 2.
Mitzi Rae and Matthew Ryan Payne, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 4.
Felishya Elizabeth Robins, Terre Haute, and Dylin Thomas Cassidy, boy, Dec. 5.
Jessica Renay and Charles Evyn Hole, Rosedale, girl, Dec. 9.
Harley Dawn Kreighbaum, Terre Haute, and Levi Michael Evitts, boy, Dec. 10.
Sabrina Marie and Brandon Michael Lee Story, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 11.
Holly Marie and Scott James Edmonson, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 11.
Tiffany Dawn Barnhart, West Terre Haute, and Chad Michael Dunkley, girl, Dec. 17.
Cherre Me’shel McWilliams, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 28.
Raeanne Louise Jones, Terre Haute, and James Louis Smothers, boy, Jan. 2.
Kirstin Renea and Brian Perry Morris, Terre Haute, girl, Jan. 4.
Heather Nicole Howard, Brazil, and Daniel Anselm Roeschlein, boy, Jan. 7.
Kyra Larae Sluder, Terre Haute, girl, Jan. 9.
Skylar Denise Fagg, Greencastle, and Jacob Austin Burns, girl, Jan. 10.
Jessica Jo and Stormy Lee Calvin Napier, Annapolis, Illinois, boy, Jan. 13.
