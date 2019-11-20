Union Hospital
Calya Lachelle and Jacob Parker Schalburg, boy, Oct. 20.
Brianna Carmen Velasquez and Jeremiah Alberto Argudin, girl, Oct. 20.
Ashley Marie and Gregory Allen Blessinger, Shelburn, girl, Oct. 21.
Jocelyn Patricia Bradford, Palestine, Ill., and Todd Stuart Sellars, twin boy and girl, Oct. 21.
Jayden Nicole Lee, Shelburn, and James Alexander Roberson, girl, Oct. 21.
Cheryl Lynne and Donald Scott Lorance, Paris, Ill., girl, Oct. 21.
Megan Kay and Jordan Scott Crowe, Jasonville, boy, Oct. 22.
Kortney Lynne Personette and Rockville, and Gage Nicholas Crouch, girl, Oct. 22.
Madeline Marie and Cameron James Riggs, Rockville, boy, Oct. 22.
Ashley Nichole Shreve, Shelburn, and Nicholas Wayne Rilenge, girl, Oct. 22.
Kailee Lynn and Kyle Matthew Burdick, girl, Oct. 23.
Ciera Nicole and John Kyan Ermisch, boy, Oct. 23.
Brittany Elizabeth Nesbitt and Cody Allen Smith, girl, Oct. 23.
Courtney Leigh Schragel and Kyle Alan Scott, boy, Oct. 23.
Misty Leora Casey and Nathan Lee Shoemaker, girl, Oct. 24.
Alisha-Noelle Luella and Matthew Thomas Edwards, Greencastle, girl, Oct. 24.
Alysha Sue and Jordan Robert Kesner, boy, Oct. 24.
Megan Devonne and Dylan Levi Mason, Switz City, girl, Oct. 24.
Lauren Ellen and John Leonard Dodd, Martinsville, Ill., boy, Oct. 25.
Elisha Marie and Justin Glenn Walden, boy, Oct. 25.
Corrinna Lavon Higgins and Kyle David Rucker, boy, Oct. 26.
Sydnee Chayse and Cory Michael Smith, Brazil, boy, Oct. 26.
