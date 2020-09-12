Union Hospital
Laura Ann Eder, Brazil, and Matthew Allan Golden, girl, Aug. 2
Brittney Rae and Kyle Lee Knight, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 3.
Kristy Denise and Matthew Hunter Seliger, Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 3.
Carson Bailey and Tyler Michael Erwin, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 4.
Rylie Danielle Falls, Clinton, and Brandon Lee Bendekovich, girl, Aug. 4.
Cynthia Dawn and Brandon Michael Hornbrook, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 4.
Kacey Lea and Connor Eugene Johnson, Jasonville, girl, Aug. 4.
Lucille Maxine France, Terre Haute, and Keenan Alek Hance, boy, Aug. 5.
Shakaylah Charaine and Brett Charles Hillyer, Rosedale, boy, Aug. 5.
Reba Shelby Jones, Terre Haute, and Jacob Ryan Fennell, girl, Aug. 5.
Katherine Elizabeth Arias Pena, Terre Haute, and Mauricio Dominguez, boy, Aug. 6.
Monica Ann Cooper, Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 6.
Maurisha Patrice Collins, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 6.
Lenae Rose Conway, Terre Haute, and Matthew Michael Jones, boy, Aug. 6.
Diamond J’Shelle White, Terre Haute, and Deanglo Laemon Nelson, girl, Aug. 6.
Rachel Nicole Wilson, Clinton, and Dakota Krischtian Smith, girl, Aug. 6.
Miranda Danielle and James Wyatte Fraiser, Jasonville, girl, Aug. 7.
Ashley Nicole and Levi Robert Gard, Marshall, Illinois, girl, Aug. 7.
Samantha Diane and Andrew Joseph Hardesty, Rosedale, boy, Aug. 7.
Erika Bailey and Tyler James McCoy, Carlisle, twin girls, Aug. 7.
Chloie Jean Britton, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 8.
Kristen Michelle and Dirk Weston Nail, Chrisman, Illinois, boy, Aug. 8.
