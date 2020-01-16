Union Hospital
Ashley Nicole Compton, West Terre Haute, and Charles Max Hybarger, boy, Dec. 15.
Elizabeth Anne and Christian Chad Rigney, Brazil, boy, Dec. 15.
Ashley Michelle and Brandon Douglas Bennett, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 16.
Kayla Kinser and Jason Bernard Lester, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 16.
Chelsie Dawn Pine, Terre Haute, and Aaron Michael Willig, boy, Dec. 16.
Carolyn June and Matthew Edward Hall, Clay City, boy, Dec. 17.
Alissa Marie and John Robert Langworthy, Paris, Illinois, boy, Dec. 17.
Shelby Nicole and Brandon Jay Morgan, West Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 17.
Kayleigh Breanne Wallen, Clinton, and Casey Edward Garrett, girl, Dec. 17.
Taylor Alexandria Williams, Terre Haute, and Brandon Keala Leanio, girl, Dec. 17.
Hannah Nicole Bales, Terre Haute, and Juan Enrique Andrade, girl, Dec. 18.
Ashlee Lynn Danner, Terre Haute, and Jerry Lee Gray, boy, Dec. 18.
Haley Renee Lee, Terre Haute, and Seth Nicholas Thornton, girl, Dec. 18.
Carol Irene and Jason Henry Matthews, Veedersburg, boy, Dec. 18.
Sabrina Nicole and Kyle Stewart Ramey, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 18.
Marissa Shyanne Vinson, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 18.
Zoeya Blythe Combs, Terre Haute, and Xavier Tupac Thompson, boy, Dec. 20.
Rebecca Lynn Eaton, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 20.
Kea Shea and Dusty Duane Evinger, West Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 20.
Taylor Anne Holliday, Terre Haute, boy, Dec. 20.
Tokunbo Oyindamola and Damilola Daisi Onasanya, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 20.
Jessica Joann and Eric Robert Atterson, Terre Haute, girl, Dec. 21.
Kaylee Anne and John Joseph Edwards, Brazil, girl, Dec. 21.
