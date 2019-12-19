Union Hospital
Nov. 17-23
Elizabeth Diane and Jaymison Tyler Bennett, Sullivan, girl, Nov. 18.
Savannah Imogene Blair and Craig Thomas Scarbrough, girl, Nov. 18.
Taylor Lynn Branam, girl, Nov. 18.
Roneisha Nichole Lindsey, Dana, and Travis John Shipley, girl, Nov. 18.
Amy Ashley Ponton and Logan Skyler Stevens, girl, Nov. 18.
Hannah Marie Winchester, boy, Nov. 18.
Melissa Jean Kitchen and Michael Ozon Shauntee, boy, Nov. 19.
Eleanore Ashley and Raymond Leroy LeClercq, girl, Nov. 19.
Alexis Dawn and Jared Nathaniel Thompson, Rockville, boy, Nov. 19.
Stacy Nicole and Kevin Michael Vinardi, Rosedale, girl, Nov. 19.
Paige Nicole and Jasper Franklin Belleu, girl, Nov. 20.
Stephanie Nicole and Johneadon Edward Hendon, boy, Nov. 20.
Braytin Elizabeth and Jeffrey Harrison Athey, Carbon, girl, Nov. 22.
Lacey Jo Chapman-Barnett, Brazil, and Anthony Scott Barnett, girl, Nov. 22.
Shelley Jo and John-Michael Allen Delisle, girl, Nov. 22.
Catherine Nichole and Cody William Wade Eslick, girl, Nov. 23.
Allyson Houston and Daniel Phillip Wegner, boy, Nov. 23.
