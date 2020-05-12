Union Hospital
Sydney Elle Beaudreault of Veedersburg, and Kalin Curtis Rush, boy, April 19.
Annalynn Marita and Brady Winston Fulk, Terre Haute, boy, April 19.
Casandra Jean and Timothy Forrest Holmes, Carbon, boy, April 19.
Kirsten Renee and Evan Matthew Plunkett, Terre Haute, boy, April 19.
Cierra Danielle and Andrae Christopher Allen, Terre Haute, boy, April 20.
Mallory Olivia Dashiell of Marshall, Illinois, and Colin Philip Carver, boy, April 20.
Chelsea Christine and Tyler Mark Rogerson, Terre Haute, girl, April 20.
Caitlin Marie and Andrew Joseph Brinkman, Terre Haute, girl, April 21.
Christina Lynn Kanizer, Terre Haute, and Corbyn Adler Boles, boy, April 21.
Shelby Marie and Cameron Jerome Marx of Sullivan, boy, April 21.
Sarah Ann Asay of West Terre Haute, and Jerry Lee Glasgow, boy, April 22.
Julia Mary-Catherine and Ryan Matthew Breneman, West Union, Illinois, girl, April 22.
Cindy Kay Lynn and David James Daniel Dixon, Terre Haute, girl, April 22.
Kassidy Lynn Evans of Marshall, Illinois, and Anthony Darnell Long, boy, April 22.
Rachel Nicole and Michael Thomas Fisher, Terre Haute, boy, April 22.
Roxanne Revae and Kaleb Scott Barnhart, Prairieton, boy, April 23.
Ashley Marie and Brody TK Pigg, Linton, boy, April 23.
Amy Jean Rose Tapy, Terre Haute, boy, April 23.
Rebecca Suzanne and Joshua Ray Thompson, Terre Haute, boy, April 23.
Chelsy Nicole Shaffer of Brocton, Illinois, and Damion B’Jorn Slankerd, boy, April 24.
Bethany Ann and Matthew Kyle Tingley, Marshall, Illinois, girl, April 24.
Kali Aehee and Jeremy David Burger, Jasonville, boy, April 25.
Shelby Marie Fields of Rockville, girl, April 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.