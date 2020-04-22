Union Hospital
Ellen Kathleen and Dustin Carl Jorgensen, Brazil, girl, April 5.
Alysia Ann McFadden, Shelburn, and Christopher Michael Hogan, girl, April 5.
Whitney Jean and Jeffrey Scott Braswell, Brazil, girl, April 6.
Shelby Marie and Dallas Michael Dean, Knightsville, girl, April 6.
Skyler Dawn Forrest, Perrysville, and Aaron Tyeler Thompson, girl, April 6.
Kinsey Nicole Gosnell, Terre Haute, and Taj Akell Teague, boy, April 6.
Erin Kathleen and Jonathan Steven Bose, Terre Haute, boy, April 7.
Baylee Ann Cole, Terre Haute, and Jacob Allen Stevens, girl, April 7.
Shannondoah Marie Dennis, Terre Haute, and Eric P. Balciunas, girl, April 7.
Ivie Sue Gilbert, Terre Haute, and Levi Daniel Moody, girl, April 7.
Whitney Layne and Kevin David Jordan, Terre Haute, boy, April 7.
Cassidy Montana Brown, Terre Haute, and Sean Zachary Castaneda, boy, April 8.
Alyssa Marie Criss, Terre Haute, boy, April 8.
Carrie Anna and Jeffrey Allen Cross, Martinsville, Illinois, girl, April 8.
Demitri Del Dawson, Terre Haute, and Kaleb Dane Moore, girl, April 8.
Katherine Anne and Jonathan Allan Lester, Terre Haute, boy, April 8.
Alisha Kelsey Pauline and William Allen Catterson, Terre Haute, boy, April 9.
Angel Hyleah and Cody Ray Gilbert, Terre Haute, girl, April 9.
Taylin Nicole and Luke Alan Hay, Terre Haute, girl, April 9.
Katelynn Dawn Kellams, Terre Haute, and James Westley Czarnecke, boy, April 9.
Stephanie Jo and Ross Rivers Poland, Terre Haute, boy, April 9.
Shelby Nicole and Paul Isaac Wafzig, Terre Haute, girl, April 9.
Megan Lynn and Jacob Riley Whitford, Terre Haute, boy, April 9.
Emily Jo and Ryder Christian Winck, Terre Haute, girl, April 9.
Elizabeth Ann Marie Bedwell, Rosedale, and Zachary Tyler Sampson, girl, April 10.
Diana Lynn Dwyer, Terre Haute, and Trever Joe Dewey, boy, April 10.
Sierra Diane and Joseph Peter Gossett, Terre Haute, boy, April 10.
Victoria Grayson Newton, Terre Haute, and Charlee Joe England, boy, April 10.
