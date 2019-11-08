Union Hospital
Chelsea Autumn Elwood and Zachary Daniel Castor, boy, Sept. 12.
Brittany Ann and Andrew James Fagg, West Terre Haute, boy, Sept. 12.
Natalyn Angelica Huber, Brazil, and Donavon Matthew Brown, girl, Sept. 12.
Kylee Sueann Reffett, Brazil, and Peter Graham Henderson, girl, Sept. 12.
Ruth Elizabeth and Adrian Jose Brown, Carbon, boy, Sept. 13.
Kayla Marie and Jared Levi Higginbotham, Marshall, Ill., girl, Sept. 13.
MacKenzie Laine Nichols and Devin Kell Shield, girl, Sept. 13.
Tyler Marie Priser, Marshall, Ill., and Derek Lee Davis, girl, Sept. 13.
Kathryn Marie Tyler and Matthew Andrew Kazmierski, boy, Sept. 13.
Jaylynn Jevae Williams, girl, Sept. 13.
Erin Nicole and Scott Jason McClellan, girl, Sept. 14.
Heather Sue Staggs, Perrysville, and Michael Shane Edmiston, girl, Sept. 14.
Samantha Anne Brown and Brian Robert Shober, girl, Sept. 15.
Emily Anne and Andrew Lee Roberts Gauer, boy, Sept. 15.
Courtney Marie and Devinn Frederick Null, boy, Sept. 15.
Jinger Caroline Sue and Mickey Lee Cotten, Clinton, boy, Sept. 16.
Brittney Rose Kualani Hall, Poland, girl, Sept. 16.
Whitney Nicole Neiswinger, Cory, and Jonathan Michael Wallace, boy, Sept. 17.
Britney Kay and Zachary Lee Powers, boy, Sept. 17.
Maria Angela and Dean Nicolaus Straub, girl, Sept. 17.
Whitney Cora and Curtis Manual Blackard, Brazil, boy, Sept. 18.
Gennie Kae Chilton, Farmersburg, and Travis James Tarrh, boy, Sept. 18.
>Natalie Brooke and Justin Woods Cole, Rockville, boy, Sept. 18.
Leslie Anne and Benjamin Bryan Coleman, twin girl and boy, Sept. 18.
Callie Breann Cooper, Brazil, and Dustyn Allen Clark, girl, Sept. 19.
Kayla Jean and David Lee Foos, Hillsdale, boy, Sept. 19.
Amanda Rose Hancock and Christopher Lawrence Richards, boy, Sept. 19.
Autumn Nicole and Christopher Ryan Miller, Brazil, boy, Sept. 19.
Heather Nicole and Christopher Brady Pell, Brazil, girl, Sept. 19.
Jacquelyn Rose Pirtle, Sullivan, and Ethan Kyle Purcell, girl, Sept. 19.
Keirra Miasha Porter and Dorian Nathaniel Patrick Hutchinson, girl, Sept. 19.
Selena Marie Richardson and Doyle Ray Branden Bledsoe, boy, Sept. 20.
Amber Elizabeth Lorena Wolf, Knightsville, and Andrew Lee Spears, girl, Sept. 20.
Elizabeth Ashley and Jesse Owen Page, twin boys, Sept. 21.
