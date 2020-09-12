Union Hospital
Mary Elizabeth and Ridgley David Smith, girl, Aug. 16.
Katelyn Elise and Justin Scott Hall, West Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 17.
April Ann and Gene William Johnston, boy, Aug. 17.
Charrell Charise Wheaton and Larado E’Shawn Upshaw, girl, Aug. 17.
Haley Anica Wallace, boy, Aug. 18.
Jazmine Recae Allen and Matthew Kyle White, boy, Aug. 18.
Pamela Sue Swinefurth and James W. Stephens, girl, Aug. 19.
Danielle Nichole and Cole Douglas Tilford, Brazil, girl, Aug. 19.
Olivia Ann and Hunter McKain Barnes, boy, Aug. 20.
Elizabeth Dawn Beal, Sullivan, and George Gregory Pitts, boy, Aug. 20.
Destiny Dawn Jones, Clinton, and Cameron Wayne Fulford, girl, Aug. 21.
Jaycee Mechelle McGinty, Brazil, and Robert Edward Hammons, girl, Aug. 21.
Denise Maryann and Jerid Andrew Perry, Paris, Ill., boy, Aug. 21.
Jamie Lee Phillips, Chrisman, Ill., and Warren William Richards, boy, Aug. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.