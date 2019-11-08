Union Hospital
Kirsten Nicole and Jonathan Alan James Debord, Rockville, boy, Sept. 26.
Brittany Lynn and Kevin Joseph Donovan, girl, Sept. 26.
Tiffany Dawn and Aaron Michael Weger, girl, Sept. 26.
Ashleigh Marie Green, Brazil, and William Clifford Swain, girl, Sept. 27.
Courtney Michelle and Benjamin Russell Payne, girl, Sept. 27.
Kristina Brooke Roberts and James Mark Coleman, girl, Sept. 27.
Tara Nathania and Destry John Hyde, Brazil, boy, Sept. 28.
Tracie Ann McCarter, girl, Sept. 29.
Breanna Jean and Eric James Reberger, Greencastle, boy, Sept. 29.
Tiffany Diane Taber, Paris, Ill., and Chase Louis Bristow, girl, Sept. 29.
Barbara Rose Davis, West Terre Haute, and Calob Michael Keyes, boy, Sept. 30.
Morgan Cheyenne Hillock and Justin Ryan Ferrell, boy, Sept. 30.
Ashley Lynn Hull, Clinton, and Brandon Michael Johnson, boy, Sept. 30.
Emily Paige and Clinton Levi Lindley, Marshall, Ill., girl, Sept. 30.
Angela Nicole Megenhardt, Carbon, girl, Sept. 30.
Elva Eve Pierce, Martinsville, Ill., and Tyler Edward Toner, girl, Sept. 30.
