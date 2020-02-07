Union Hospital
Irma Sierra Michelle Mitchell of Marshall, Illinois, and Seth Thomas Martin, girl, Jan. 21.
Kendra Paige Skirvin of Center Point, boy, Jan. 21.
Stormey Gene and Chadwick Andrew Richards, Clinton, girl, Jan. 22.
Robin Lana Blackmon of Terre Haute and Kevon Jamarcus Sanders, girl, Jan. 23.
Raylee Beth Couch of West Terre Haute and Marshall Haven Durbin, boy, Jan. 23.
Danielle Nicole Stuffle of Terre Haute and Brett Wayne Scott, girl, Jan. 24.
Serena Elizabeth and Cameron David Clark, Paris, Illinois, girl, Jan. 25.
Sarah Leanne Selvia of Plainfield and Jared Brandon Wooten, girl, Jan. 25.
