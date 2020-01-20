Union Hospital
Macala Nicole Beasley, Paris, Illinois, and Brandon Lee Crowther, boy, Dec. 30.
Joanna Marie Herrick, Terre Haute, and Bryan Cole Preston, boy, Dec. 30.
Lynell Ortha and Joseph Eugene McCracken, Hillsdale, girl, Dec. 30.
Audrey Madilynn Collins, Terre Haute, and Levi David Ervin Eder, girl, Dec. 31.
Jennifer Elizabeth and Brandon Winfield Crody, Jasonville, girl, Dec. 31.
Megan Elizabeth Gainey, Bloomfield, and John Robert Stultz, boy, Dec. 31.
Kelsey Michelle Lindsay, Terre Haute, and Heavin Joshua Shepherd, boy, Dec. 31.
Kaliyah Lynee McMurray, Terre Haute, and Camorrie James Shittu, girl, Dec. 31.
Kelsey Merlene Ogle, Hillsboro, and Curtis Steven Webb, boy, Dec. 31.
Madeline Celeste-Hope Riley, West Terre Haute, and Austin Lowell Trimble, girl, Dec. 31.
Cristie Lynn and Walter Coy Thievenin, Chrisman, Illinois, girl, Dec. 31.
Rachelle Catherine and Lance Christopher Lebrun, Terre Haute, girl, Jan. 1.
Hannah Marie Mount, Bowling Green, and Mike Alee Clarke, boy, Jan. 1.
Lacy Lee and Ricky Joe Pasquale, Perrysville, twin girls, Jan. 1.
Melissa Faye Davis, Terre Haute, and Jordan Michael Bowling, boy, Jan. 2.
Megan Suzanne and Brian Alan Downing, Terre Haute, boy and girl, Jan. 2.
Alyssa Marie and Nicholas Jordan Vazquez, Clay City, girl, Jan. 2.
Kadence Nicole and Tyler Joseph Kunkel, Terre Haute, girl, Jan. 3.
Alexandria Ann Purvis, Terre Haute, and Joseph Alex Smith, girl, Jan. 3.
Kara Dawn and Elliott Hayden Trosper, Terre Haute, boy, Jan. 3.
Amanda Michelle and Bryan Edward Culkin, Paris, Illinois, boy, Jan. 4.
Nicole Kaley and Andrew Thomas Davis, Terre Haute, girl, Jan. 4.
Sonja Nicole Pennell, Terre Haute, and Nathan Taylor Bowling, twin boys, Jan. 4.
Leanna Maude Wright, Cayuga, and Michael Taylor Pearman, boy, Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.