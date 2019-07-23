Union Hospital
Reva Marie Sanders, Brazil, boy, June 30.
Mikala Cheyenne Higginbotham, West Terre Haute, and Steven Randall Reed, boy, July 1.
Chelsea Nicole Ofsansky and Brice Evan Ofsansky, Terre Haute, girl, July 1.
Elizabeth Sue Majors, Brazil, and Michael Josh Wells, boy, July 2.
Crystal Colleen Sanders and Justin Michael Sanders, Brazil, girl, July 2.
Mahalie Jane Dove and Devon Ray Dove, Brazil, boy, July 3.
Neveah Angelique Hurns, Terre Haute, and Austin Matthew Shockley, girl, July 3.
Elizabeth Dawn Beal, Clinton, and George Gregory Pitts, boy, July 4.
Taylor Nycole Hill, Dugger, and Collin Stewart Berg, girl, July 4.
Marissa Anne Northam and David Rolland Northam, Terre Haute, girl, July 4.
Shaylee Lynn Racey and Jacob Ethan Racey, Sullivan, girl, July 4.
Brittany Nicole Dery, Terre Haute, and Jeffrey Robert Whitner, boy, July 5.
Lauren Alise Hudson, Terre Haute, and Beverly Reinee Weir, Terre Haute, girl, July 5.
Kendra Jo Klitz and Jarrad Matthew Klitz, Carlisle, girl, July 5.
