Union Hospital
Bridgett Ilene Layton, West Terre Haute, and Anthony Wayne Keller, boy, June 16.
Kaitlyn Marie Pierce and Christopher Ray Pierce, Brazil, boy, June 16.
Brooklynn Ann-Marie Poe, Clinton, and Denver Scott Blackburn, girl, June 16.
Pauline Mae Torres, Terre Haute, and Brian Andrew Prouse, boy, June 16.
Stephanie Noel Galeener and Jared Matthew Galeener, Marshall, Illinois, girl, June 17.
Megan Jo Gard and Jacob Robert Gard, West Union, Illinois, boy, June 17.
Anna Henrietta Vinson, Terre Haute, boy, June 17.
Shawnee Marie Joab, Terre Haute, and Andreas Devonte Snoddy, boy, June 18.
Riley Nikoal Kiefling, Terre Haute, boy, June 18.
Samantha Jo Melchert and Josiah Carl Melchert, Fairbanks, girl, June 18.
Skye Lynn Nickle, Rockville, boy, June 18.
Erica Skye Ornduff, Terre Haute, and Harley Michael French, girl, June 18.
Mireilla Thelisca, Brazil, and Eugene R. Etienne, girl, June 19.
Falynne Christine Albright and Joshua Nathan Albright, Terre Haute, girl, June 20.
Heather Renea Buechele and Michael Dwayne Buechele, Terre Haute, girl, June 20.
Ashley Nichole Denhart and Travis Lee Denhart, Perrysville, boy, June 20.
Elisha Kristine Ewing, Terre Haute, and Nathaniel James Hewitt, girl, June 20.
Kerri Lyn Salyer, Terre Haute, and Lucas Wade Strassler, Terre Haute, girl, June 20.
Jessica Nicole Cripe and Seth Michael Cripe, Clinton, boy, June 21.
Amber Jean Loudermilk and Adam Wayne Loudermilk, Terre Haute, boy, June 21.
Sandra Kay Nicole Leann Rowe, Terre Haute, and Travis Christopher Stephens, boy, June 21.
Sheila Gayle White and Eric Allen White, Rosedale, girl, June 21.
Allyssa Nicole Aleshire, Terre Haute, and Trevor Matthew Westerfield, girl, June 22.
Jessica Leighann Casad, Rosedale, and Dustin Gary Lee Abney, boy, June 22.
Mary Catherine Harris and Christopher Michael Harris, Terre Haute, girl, June 22.
Christy Joan Moore and Kyle Andrew Moore, Brazil, girl, June 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.