Union Hospital
Taylor Loren Peters and David Joseph Peters, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 11.
Allison Marie Collins and Andrew Scott Collins, Center Point, girl, Aug. 12.
Sera Raeanne Fields, Paris, Ill., girl, Aug. 12.
Ashley Sue Weil and Jonathan Bradley Weil, Clinton, girl, Aug. 12.
Jolee Grace Gregory and Steven Kyle Compton-Gregory, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 13.
Dawn Michelle Sanders, Terre Haute, and James Ryne Burke, boy, Aug. 13.
Kristen Mallory Witt and William Austin Witt, girl, Aug. 13.
Shawni Marie Bailey, Terre Haute, and Logan Andrew Shively, girl, Aug. 14.
Miranda Deanne Butler, Terre Haute, and Wyatt Anthony Smith, boy, Aug. 14.
Mahayle Ann Durga, Brazil, and Michael Anthony Brannon, boy, Aug. 14.
Adrian Rebecca Little and Tyler Jay Little, Rosedale, boy, Aug. 14.
Elizabeth Christine Mahurin, Terre Haute, and Richard O. Olawoyin, boy, Aug. 14.
Marylyn Brooke Nickels and Caleb Daniel Nickels, Clinton, girl, Aug. 14.
Alara Jo Bapp, Paris, Ill., boy, Aug. 15.
Kaytlyn Elise Hubbard and Jacob Levi Hubbard, West Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 15.
Megan Rachelle Howard and David Ray Howard, West Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 15.
Morgan Diane Loudermilk and Joshua Eric Loudermilk, Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 15.
Kaila Anne Brusdahl, Terre Haute, and Nathan Edward Cole, boy, Aug. 16.
Veronica Jean Gray and Joshua Morgan Gray, Marshall, Ill., boy, Aug. 16.
Joscelyn Rochelle Harris, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 16.
Toneka Noel Poke and Kem Laqwaun Poke, Terre Haute, boy, Aug. 16.
Alexus Jasman Solliday, Terre Haute, and Curtis Werner Murphy, girl, Aug. 16.
Alexis Cate Sutliff and Michael Stephen Sutliff, Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 16.
Brandi Shyann Brown and Roy Scott Brown, Brazil, girl, Aug. 17.
Ashley Nicole Bullard, Terre Haute, girl, Aug. 17.
