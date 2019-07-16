Union Hospital
Courtney Dawn Burke, Dennison, Illinois, girl, June 23.
Heather Marie Moss and Dillon Daniel Moss, Terre Haute, boy, June 23.
Kaylyn Dynel Cobb and Jordan Allen Cobb, Montezuma, girl, June 24.
Natasha Nicole Kennedy, Terre Haute, and Corey Jene Wolcott, girl, June 24.
Allison Renee Johnson Milbourn and Will Franklin Milbourn, Marshall, Illinois, girl, June 24.
Tayler Brielle Pribble and David Tobias Pribble, Kingman (Parke County), girl, June 24.
Lexy Dawn McLaughlin, Sullivan, and Nicholas Todd Boyll, girl, June 25.
Vaelyn Ciara Belle Smith, Kingman (Parke County) and Jacob Michael Levi Reitsma, boy, June 25.
Rachel Colleen Wey and Christopher Allen Wey, Terre Haute, girl, June 25.
Sapphire Elizabeth Fiddler, Terre Haute, and De Juan Andrew Howard, boy, June 26.
Katelyn Renae Fultz and Corey Jamison Fultz, Terre Haute, boy, June 26.
Mercedes Nichole Hargis and Kortney Kay Hargis, Brazil, boy, June 26.
Danyale Marie Huey, Terre Haute, and David Edward Gale, boy, June 26.
Kasidy Lynne Johnson, Marshall, Illinois, and Quentin Eugene Riggleman, boy, June 26.
Tomme Jalene McElwee, Kingman (Parke County), and Bobby Eugene Troop, boy, June 26.
Litora Leweeze Parsons and Paul Curtis Parsons, West Terre Haute, girl, June 26.
Alexandrea Leigh Norris Stevens and Shawn Michael Stevens, Terre Haute, boy, June 26.
Ashley Dawn Swearingen, Brazil, and Steven Keith Allen Harrington, girl, June 26.
Abigail Rae Crawford, Knightsville, and Keanon Nathaniel Wright, boy, June 27.
Dusty Mae Domeika and Bradley George Domeika, Clinton, boy, June 27.
Brittany Charael Marks and Abram Joel Marks, Knightsville, girl, June 27.
Chelsea Nicole Martino, Marshall, Illinois, and Caleb Murphy Conrad, girl, June 27.
Janelle Renea Rehrer and Logan Thomas Rehrer, Terre Haute, boy, June 27.
Kayla Michelle Euratte, Shelburn, and Shawn Jeffry Akers, girl, June 28.
Courtney Fay Chickadaunce and Edward Cole Chickadaunce, Shelburn, boy, June 29.
Sabrina Michelle Montgomery, Terre Haute, and Jacob Dakota Stephens, boy, June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.